After a 500-day hiatus, the Irish Circus is experiencing a clown shortage.

According to the BBC, a popular Irish circus is currently experiencing a clown scarcity as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The circus has been off the road for almost 500 days due to severe lockdowns, and it aims to locate new talent in Northern Ireland before returning on the road.

Many of Europe’s circus artists returned home as a result of the epidemic, according to David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus. He’s scrambling to hire clowns now that Ireland is reopening and the circus is getting ready to hit the road.

“Because all the circuses in Europe and England have been up and running for the past six months, that big pool of EU artists is already back at work, and we haven’t been able to acquire visas for non-EU artists and entertainers until last week,” Duffy explained.

“That’s why we’re trying to reach out to any of our family members at home who think they might be able to help,” he said.

Duffy’s Circus was founded by shoemaker-turned-acrobat Patrick James Duffy, according to the company’s website. The circus celebrated its 150th anniversary last year; however, due to the pandemic, Duffy feared that the circus’s significant anniversary would be its last, according to the Irish Times.

“There is a very good likelihood that we will not be returning in March as planned. At the time, Duffy told the outlet, “I would guess there is a 20% likelihood of us ever reopening.”

“It’s possible that it’ll be its last. I’ve never had to have that kind of talk with my family before, especially with my two kids, Tom Jr., 27, and Jamie, 24, who have both joined the company,” he added.

The circus, fortunately for the family, survived the pandemic and now requires clowns. Being a clown, on the other hand, is no easy chore.

Duffy told the BBC, “There’s a lot more to being a clown than just putting on a huge red nose and a large baggy pair of pants.”

Professional clown Noeleen Fries Neumann told the BBC, “You have to be able to poke fun at oneself, it’s not about poking fun at other people.”

Clowns, according to Duffy, must be “very, extremely adaptive.”

"When you enter.