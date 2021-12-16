After a $45 surcharge for unvaccinated employees, the police union files a lawsuit against the county.

The Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs has filed a lawsuit against a Pima County bill that imposes a $45 health insurance penalty on unvaccinated personnel who have not been granted an exemption.

The regulation went into effect at the beginning of November and would cost an employee $1,170 per year on a biweekly pay schedule.

According to the lawsuit, the county, which includes Tucson and is Arizona’s second-most populous county, is forcing people to choose between losing money from their paychecks or obtaining a vaccination, regardless of their reservations, which may fall short of the justifications allowed for an exemption.

The surcharge is not only imposed by Pima County. Starting in January, grocery store chain Kroger will impose a $50 tax on paid, non-union employees. According to The Associated Press, Kroger is also modifying its policy of two weeks paid sick leave for employees who contract COVID, removing unvaccinated employees from eligibility for the leave.

According to the Associated Press, Kroger is giving $100 prizes to employees who get immunized.

According to USA Today, Delta Air Lines similarly instituted a $200 per month insurance penalty for unvaccinated employees on Nov. 1, which they announced in August and said they had a 75 percent vaccination rate among employees at the time.

In September, the airline began performing weekly COVID testing to its unvaccinated personnel.

As of Tuesday, Arizona state health officials recorded almost 3,000 COVID instances and an additional 81 COVID-related deaths, with a minor decrease in hospitalizations to 2,723 cases.

The group claims the fee violates federal law by failing to provide a reasonable alternative to vaccination, according to the lawsuit, which was filed late last week. According to the lawsuit, the county’s wellness program, which charges tobacco users a premium, allows tobacco users to participate in alternatives such as smoking cessation programs.

The county has been silent about the complaint.

Since the outbreak began, the state has recorded 1,323,997 cases and 23,324 deaths.

However, several of Arizona’s major hospital systems, such as Banner Health, are under more strain than ever.

Officials claim that staff is overburdened with COVID-19 patients and those who have postponed treatment due to other medical difficulties. It has taken the lead. This is a condensed version of the information.