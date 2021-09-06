After a 39-year coma, French soccer star Jean-Pierre Adams has died.

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former French soccer player, died after 39 years in a coma. He was 73 years old at the time.

After a failed knee surgery, Adams slipped into a severe coma at Lyon Hospital in 1982 at the age of 34.

Adams’ supply of anesthesia was interrupted during the normal procedure, leaving him in a chronic vegetative state.

During the operation, Adams choked and went into cardiac arrest.

On September 6, he was proclaimed deceased at the University Hospital of Nîmes in France.

The athlete, who was born in Dakar, Senegal, played for the French national team from 1972 until 1976. During his career, he also played for clubs such as Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Monday, Nîmes Olympique, another of his previous clubs, posted a tribute to the late sportsman.

“The Club expresses its heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family,” they stated in English, translating from French.

Adams is survived by his wife Bernadette Adams, who devoted her life to her husband’s care.

