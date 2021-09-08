After 9/11, 15 movies, TV shows, and films were altered or banned.

The events of September 11, 2001 had far-reaching cultural ramifications, with hundreds of films, television shows, and songs being altered or banned as a result of the attacks.

In the days after 9/11, filmmakers who had made films with the Twin Towers or that included subjects like plane hijacking had to determine whether or not to cut these elements out of their films so as not to upset a mourning nation.

Similarly, American radio stations took a red pen to their playlists, banning over 150 songs that featured planes (“Leavin’ on Jet Plane”), fire (“Burning Down the House”), or even vague references to the Middle East (“Walk Like an Egyptian”) in relation to the attacks.

Looking at the list of songs that are currently banned – among the unobjectionable songs on the list are John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” – it offers a clear image of the country’s grief, pain, and uncertainty 20 years ago.

After 9/11, five films were changed, including Spider-Man.

The 2002 Spider-Man film, as befitting the most recognized New York superhero, made the greatest adjustments in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Spider-Man foiled a heist in the first teaser trailer for the film, which was released in the summer of that year, by trapping the criminals’ departing helicopter in a web between the two World Trade Center skyscrapers. This trailer was recalled after the 9/11 attacks.

Not only were portions portraying the skyscrapers omitted from the film, but new scenes were added in honor to New Yorkers’ courage and resilience. For example, the scene when one city dweller informs the Green Goblin, “You mess with one of us, you screw with all of us,” was reshot after 9/11.

Armageddon

The World Trade Center catches fire after being hit by meteorites in the original 1998 version of this Michael Bay film, which was released in theaters.

The film first aired on network television in the summer of 2002, but it was edited to exclude those scenes.

From the Past to the Future

In late 2001, another film was edited for television. This is a condensed version of the information.