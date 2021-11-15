After 8,000 deaths over 11 years, Washington is seeking $38 billion from opioid distributors.

According to the Associated Press, the state of Washington is seeking billions from opioid drug distributors for their alleged participation in the opioid crisis.

Between 2006 and 2017, the opioid epidemic ravaged Washington state, resulting in over 8,000 deaths. Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington has taken the state’s lawsuit against the country’s three largest drug distributors to trial, and is hoping that they will comply with the state’s demands. The lawsuit names McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corp. as defendants.

Ferguson and the state of Washington are seeking $38 million in compensation.