After 6 months, the Pfizer vaccine loses some of its effectiveness, although it is still 97 percent effective against severe cases.

According to corporate statistics revealed Wednesday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine loses part of its potency after six months, but it is still 97 percent effective in severe instances.

The new information comes from a 44,000-person study that led to the vaccine’s widespread adoption. It showed that the vaccine was still very effective after only a few months of vaccination. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have been tracking research participants for the past six months and will continue to do so in the future.

These findings will be just one piece of data considered by US health regulators when determining whether or not booster doses are required.

The study indicated that over a six-month period, protection against symptomatic COVID-19 was 91 percent.

However, a deeper examination reveals that efficacy against any symptomatic infection decreased steadily every two months, beginning at 96 percent two months after trial participants received their second dosage and peaking at 96 percent two months later. By month four, efficacy had reached 90%, and by six months, it had dropped to around 84 percent.

The study’s findings were published online, but they had not been subjected to a thorough scientific assessment. They don’t go into detail on how the vaccine protects against the highly contagious Delta strain. Separate testing and real-world data demonstrate that the shots counter it, according to the firms.

Infected youngsters, according to health officials, are a driving element in Mexico’s third wave of COVID-19 cases.

According to government statistics, the number of new illnesses has increased by more than 40% since mid-June. However, unlike the previous rise in instances in December and January, hospitalizations and, in particular, deaths have been increasing at a considerably slower pace.

According to experts, the young are more vulnerable since they are mostly unvaccinated and have gotten more active. In an effort to reduce the rising case numbers, the government has expanded its immunization campaign to include anybody over the age of 18.

According to the health ministry, around 42.4 million people have been vaccinated thus far. This equates to around 47% of the adult population but only 30% of the total population.

Mexico has confirmed 2.75 million illnesses and over 238,000 deaths, both of which the government admits are huge undercounts. It is only behind in terms of death totals.