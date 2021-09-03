After 40 years, ABBA Reunion: Everything You Need to Know About Their New Album “Voyage”

In 1972, Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid formed the pop group Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid.

The trio was thrust into the spotlight and attained international recognition after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their single “Waterloo.”

During their brief tenure together, the group had 20 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, which came to an end as the group’s relationships fell apart.

Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Fri (Frida) Lyngstad’s marriages, both of which ended in 1982, were at the heart of the band. As a result, the band decided to split up.

Since then, members of the band have been seen together at various events, including the Swedish premiere of Mamma Mia!, the musical based on their songs, in 2008, and a Mamma Mia! party in 2016.

Most of the band members have stated that a reunion was never in the cards, but a new announcement has indicated that 2021 will be the year the band reunites.

When Will ABBA’s New Music Be Released?

ABBA has announced that a 10-track album will be released on November 5th.

On September 2, the news was made public via a live streamed concert that teased what was to come.

The group began with just two songs, with fans hearing about new ABBA music for the first time in 2018.

The tracks were supposed to be released that year, however they were postponed until 2019, with more songs hinted in the meantime.

These songs, however, were to be released as part of the ‘Abbatar’ project, in which digitalized avatars would sing the songs instead of the band members themselves.

Ulvaeus announced in 2019 that the delay in the release of new music was due to technical challenges with the avatars, but that there were now five songs to look forward to, rather than the original two.

The COVID-19 pandemic created even more delays, delaying the project until August 2021, when things began to improve.

Months later, ABBA Voyage, a new website, and a new Twitter account were launched, both teasing a September premiere.

The avatars, as well as some in-depth information on how they were made, were exhibited at the launch.

The avatars depict the members of the band. This is a condensed version of the information.