After 38 victories and $1.5 million in prize money, See the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Matt Amodio’s Clue.

On Monday, Matt Amodio’s record-breaking 38-game winning streak on Jeopardy! came to an end. During his time on the show, he was second only to Ken Jennings in terms of consecutive victories and third in terms of non-tournament cash winners.

In a statement, Amodio stated, “Everyone is so smart and so capable that this might happen in any game.” “And it did this time.” But what prompted his departure? Unlike his two opponents, he got the “Final Jeopardy!” clue wrong on Monday. “Countries of the World” was the category. “Nazi Germany conquered this nation and separated it into Alps and Danube areas; the Allies afterwards divided it into four sections,” the clue said. “What is Austria?” was the correct response. Jonathan Fisher of Coral Gables, Florida, triumphed over Jessica Stephens of Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday night. Fisher took first place with a score of $29,200, while Stephens came in second with a score of $28,799. With a $5,600 prize, Amodio came in third with the incorrect solution.

Amodio, a Yale computer science Ph.D. candidate, concluded his run with 38 victories, far fewer than Jennings’ 74. He is also only the third individual in the show’s history to win more than $1 million in non-tournament play. His overall earnings of $1,518,601 position him behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700) on the list of all-time non-tournament cash winners on the show.

Amodio noted in a statement after passing Holzhauer for second place on the straight wins list how precious the experience was for him.

He commented at the time, “Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him.” “It’s a weird experience to be directly behind him.” Despite the fact that Amodio’s reign on Jeopardy! ended in the summer and was restarted when the program returned last month for Season 38, he remains proud of his achievements on the show. In addition, he claims that being on the show offers him an ongoing advantage in future competitions.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I did it,” Amodio said in a statement released on Monday. “I know I’m going to show up to every bar trivia game I participate in. This is a condensed version of the information.