Adventures to Make Up for Lost Time: Back-to-Travel Thrills

Traveling for Culture

We understand. You’re ready to go on another adventure around the world. With crossings reopening, vaccinated travelers are repacking their bags in search of a higher-level getaway to make up for dream excursions that have been canceled or postponed. These post-pandemic delights will make up for lost time, from flying over the French Alps with a world-record glider pilot to trekking with chimps in Uganda like Jane Goodall or even experiencing space with zero gravity on a flight without the millions price tag.

Hike to Iceland’s Erupting Volcano Iceland is home to a number of erupting volcanoes.

Want to see lava erupting from an Icelandic volcano? This once-in-a-lifetime excursion will make up for all those days spent cooped up in front of the television watching Netflix. Hike or take a helicopter trip above Geldingadalur’s Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption, which has been ongoing since March. Book this trip quickly to catch the eruption (no one knows how long it will last), or try ice climbing Skaftafell, Iceland’s tallest peak, for a “break-out-the-passport” adventure (easy access and no expertise required).

Go Chimpanzee Trekking in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park

Many of us were forced to reconsider our relationship to the world and our role in trying to protect it as a result of the pandemic. Trek with endangered chimpanzees in Uganda’s rainforest, just like Jane Goodall. Through a series of conservation programs with Jane Goodall Institute and Volcanoes Safaris, you’ll be putting your tourism expenditures toward helping to protect the wildlife.

Denali’s Ice Caves are a must-see for everyone visiting Alaska.

Expert guides will lead you into tunnels of millennia-old layers of ice and snow in Denali National Park’s ice caves. Take see the aurora borealis from a warmer vantage point on a 6,000-foot high nunatak (or glacier ridge) at Sheldon Chalet, the park’s only hotel and only accessible by helicopter from Anchorage (September to April).

Climb the Rocky Mountains through Via Ferrata in Colorado, North America’s New Via Ferrata.

If you’re looking for a challenging trek, consider Arapahoe Basin in the Rocky Mountains, which has North America’s newest and highest “via ferrata.” Via ferrata (Italian for “iron road”) is a type of rock climbing that uses ladders, fixed rungs, and cables to give non-mountaineers a helping hand. There isn’t a single rock. This is a condensed version of the information.