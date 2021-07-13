Adults who were exposed to lead as children are less agreeable as adults, according to a new study.

How does exposure to lead as a youngster effect people’s lives later in life? According to a group of researchers, such encounters may lead to less healthy personalities in maturity.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that lead exposure during childhood can have “devastating lifelong implications.”

Children who are exposed to lead, for example, have lower IQs and are more likely to engage in delinquent conduct. According to the report, they’re also more likely to drop out.

The study discovered that such exposures can have negative consequences for people’s personalities. According to a news release from the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), those who were exposed to lead as children are more likely to have less developed and healthy personalities as adults.

The researchers examined the responses to personality questionnaires from 1.5 million respondents in 256 counties across the United States and 37 European countries for their research.

In the United States, the experts used historical atmospheric lead data logged by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since 1960 to link the individuals’ personality questionnaire data to their atmospheric lead exposure.

According to the researchers, “adjusting for age and socioeconomic background, U.S. people who grew up in areas with higher atmospheric lead levels had less adaptable personality profiles: they were less pleasant and conscientious, and, among younger participants, more neurotic.”

According to a university news release, “These three attributes — conscientiousness, agreeableness, and low neuroticism — make up a substantial chunk of what we would consider a mature, psychologically sound personality and are strong indicators of our success or failure in relationships and at work.”

“People typically get more conscientious and amiable as they age, and less neurotic.”

The researchers next compared the personality traits of people born before and after the 1970 Clean Air Act, which mandated the elimination of leaded gasoline. They discovered that those who were born when lead levels in their county began to drop had “more mature, psychologically healthier adult personalities.”

The researchers went on to investigate if the findings were just the consequence of "similar historical or social experiences," according to UT Austin. As a result, they duplicated the study using data from European countries, where lead was banned later than in the United States. Researchers discovered that those who spent their youth in regions where there was.