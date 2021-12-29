Adult Cigarette Smokers Who Have No Plans To Quit Are More Likely To Quit After Vaping.

Adult cigarette smokers who had no intention of quitting are more likely to quit after trying e-cigarettes, according to a recent study.

According to the authors of a new study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, most studies on the effects of e-cigarettes focus on cigarette smokers who are planning or considering quitting. According to The Verge, those who aren’t trying to quit are frequently excluded from these research.

“A long-standing theory suggests that even taking the first step toward contemplating quitting smoking can have a positive impact on net cigarette cessation rates,” the researchers wrote. “Thus, evaluating factors associated with cigarette discontinuation among smokers who are not planning to quit is important to understanding the range of potential impacts of e-cigarette use on net cigarette cessation.”

The researchers wanted to see if using e-cigarettes would lead to adults quitting smoking who weren’t planning to quit and weren’t using e-cigarettes.

They did so by analyzing data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) research, which collects self-reported data on “tobacco use, behaviors, attitudes and beliefs, and health outcomes.”

From October 2014 to November 2019, participants were assessed through a series of interviews.

Approximately 1,600 of the participants stated in their first interviews that they had no plans to quit smoking and did not use e-cigarettes. However, by the time the next round of interviews were completed, 6% of them had already quit smoking, with those who used e-cigarettes on a daily basis being more likely to be among this group.

“When compared to individuals who did not use e-cigarettes at all,” the researchers stated, “results showed that those who used e-cigarettes every day had an 8-fold higher risk of cigarette quitting.” “Our findings imply that when assessing the risk-benefit potential of e-cigarettes for smoking cessation in the general population, such smokers should be specifically evaluated.” Last October, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a “first-of-its-kind” step by approving R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company’s tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products for sale. The government stated that the potential benefits to adults who transition from cigarettes to these products exceed the potential hazards to children.

“All tobacco products are hazardous and addictive,” the agency continued, “and those who do not use tobacco products should not start.”