Adrien Brody drew a live worm from his nose for Epix’s new horror show, “Chapelwaite.”

Adrien Brody had gotten up up and personal with a bathtub full of live worms on the set of the new Stephen King adaption Chapelwaite, and he had really suffered for his craft.

The new drama is a reimagining of King’s story Jerusalem’s Lot, which premieres on Epix on Sunday, August 22. Captain Charles Boone is played by Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who is joined by Emily Hampshire, who plays writer Rebecca Morgan.

The Difficulties of Adapting a Stephen King Novel

Hundreds of Stephen King stories have been adapted for television and film, with varied degrees of success. Chapelwaite is the first time the short story Jerusalem’s Lot has been tackled, so there is no precedent to compare it to.

Brody tells This website, “I admire Stephen King’s work.” “It doesn’t add to the pressure; part of the appeal of this is that they were adapting Lot from Jerusalem.”

Instead of feeling pressured by King’s book, Brody claims he was grateful for the original material to help shape his character, returning sea captain Charles Boone. “So many of his books have been skillfully and entertainingly adapted. In his work, he just builds a richly complex visual environment. So having something to look to, Charles Boone’s works, and even though Chapelwaite deviates from the original in many respects, it seemed like I had something authentic to hold on to.”

Chapelwaite begins with Charles’ wife, and the mother of his children, being buried at sea. They return to the community of Preacher’s Corner, Maine, to reside in Chapelwaite, their family home. Locals are afraid of the house and the family because every Boone man who has lived there has gone insane and died a gruesome end.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rebecca Morgan, a poor writer who doesn't share the residents' worries. Instead, she dives right into the drama, hoping to become a part of the foreboding home, an idea that perplexed Hampshire. "Oh my god," I exclaimed. On set, I asked the Filardi brothers [showrunners Jason and Peter]those questions. 'She knows that's the bad,' I say.