Adrian Lester Talks About His Broadway Debut in ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a Hit Play.

Three performers play 53 roles in the exhilarating new Broadway production The Lehman Trilogy, directed by Sam Mendes. It is a feat that is as much physical as it is artistic for the actors. The drama, like its characters, has lofty goals, which are accomplished in the script, production, and, most importantly, performance.

Adrian Lester makes his Broadway debut in The Lehman Trilogy, playing Emanuel Lehman, a character originally played by Ben Miles in London and at the Park Avenue Armory. He discussed the play, his parts in it, and the issues that make this very British play so American and universal with The Washington Newsday.

Lester was an award-winning actor in a variety of parts in London for many years, from classical—as Othello—to Bobby, in Mendes’ 1996 production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Lester accepted Mendes’ invitation to join the company right away, despite having only seen the show once in London.

The production had only been on Broadway for four performances when the pandemic struck, so everything had to be reconstructed from the ground up when Lester arrived. “The choreography was there, but nothing else,” Lester told The Washington Newsday. As a result, we began to dissect situations, removing lines and replacing them with new ones. We discussed shifting attitudes about the profession, as well as changing attitudes regarding women…. We’d add to what’s already been done. This is a different production than the one that was seen in London.” The play’s key dynamics also shifted as a result of Lester’s casting: When the Lehmans first started in the cotton business, they dealt with slave owners in the South. As a result, Lester’s casting lends a new dimension to that aspect of the plot. A Black guy speaking objectively about slaves and slave owners enables the audience to think outside the realistic framework and see the play in broader, more classical terms. While race, gender, and religion are still important, they are viewed as historical facts rather than hot-button concerns in this country.

Lester told The Washington Newsday, "It's a classic recipe." "Actually, it's a long prose poetry." There is a pattern; there are times when we return.