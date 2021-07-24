Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home.

After becoming ill, this lovely dog had both of her eyes removed and is looking for a new home.

Rosie, a two-year-old brown and white Jack Russell terrier, need a little more attention than most dogs her age.

She had already lost sight in both eyes when she arrived at Hope Rescue Centre in Wales.

Her glaucoma, though, was still causing her discomfort.

She underwent surgery to have her eyes removed on the advise of a veterinarian.

Rosie is now ready to venture out into the world with a new family after a long and challenging journey.

Her future owners, on the other hand, will have to take extra precautions with her, especially when out on walks.

According to Hope Rescue Centre, “Rosie does require some additional supervision on walkies owing to her lack of vision to avoid her bumping into things/falling down curbs.”

Despite this, Rosie has been fast adapting thanks to her present caretakers’ assistance and support.

“Her foster home has worked hard to give her cues to let her know what’s coming up, and she quickly maps out her surroundings,” the shelter notes.

Rosie, a dog with complicated needs, is best suited to “experienced owners who have a safe property so she may freely roam the garden without the need for a lead,” according to Hope Rescue Centre.

“Rosie is suspicious of new people and needs to be gently introduced to them,” Hope Rescue Centre explains. “With the help of a few treats, it doesn’t take her long to get acclimated to a new person; once she knows you, she is very cuddly but prefers not to be lifted up.”

Rosie is not appropriate to any household with small children under the age of 14 or smaller pets like as cats, according to the shelter.

Any potential adoption would also need to be cautious when taking walks with the high-energy Jack Russell, who still enjoys chasing other animals and is rather fast.

