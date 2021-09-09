Adoption by families of children with autism benefits cats as well, according to a new study.

Adopting shelter cats has been found to relieve stress and anxiety in children with autism in previous research, but how does this effect the cats’ well-being? A group of researchers discovered that cats may profit from the same things as humans.

According to the authors of a new study published this week in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, many cats in U.S. households live with families of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Although having companion animals has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety in children with ASD, “little is known” regarding the companion animals’ well-being in their new homes.

The researchers noted, “One in 54 children is classified as having ASD, and symptoms for these children include social, communication, and other behavior problems.” “These behavior issues could represent a threat to cats’ well-being.”

While cats can adapt well to “secure, predictable” conditions, they can also exhibit “problem behaviors” in stressful environments, according to the researchers, who point out that families with children can be highly stressful. According to Gretchen Carlisle, the study’s primary author and a research scientist at the University of Missouri’s (MU) College of Veterinary Medicine, it’s also necessary to consider whether the relationship is “burdensome” to the cats.

The researchers examined the welfare of ten shelter cats adopted by families who had at least one child with autism as part of their research, according to MU. The cats had been tested and recognized as having “calm and laid-back” personalities, and the families had to be cat-free and have no history of cat allergies or animal aggressiveness.

The cats’ welfare was assessed two to three days after they were adopted, as well as at weeks six, twelve, and eight. The researchers took measurements of their weight, cat stress score, and fecal cortisol at this time.

According to the MU news release, “Cortisol is a stress metric we measured by taking samples of the cats’ feces, and we saw a significant decrease in cortisol over time.” “Cats lose weight due to not eating when they are anxious, but we discovered that the cats gained weight after adoption and then maintained it over time, indicating that both findings showed the cats adjusted well.”

