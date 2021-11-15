Adele’s Saturn Planet Tattoo’s Meaning Is Revealed.

Adele’s two-hour spectacular Adele: One Night Only with Oprah Winfrey premiered on CBS on Sunday, November 14.

Not only did the “Easy On Me” singer assist in the orchestration of a marriage proposal for her fans during her concert, but she also made numerous references to Saturn, which watchers at home picked up on.

The Grammy winner was also wearing Saturn earrings in addition to his new Saturn tattoo.

The symbolism behind Adele’s new tattoo is as follows…

Adele: One Night Only featured the London-born singer performing songs from her upcoming studio album, 30, as well as other favorites.