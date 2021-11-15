Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Concert Was Used to Stage a Marriage Proposal.

Although Adele’s songs are filled with grief, she definitely values romance. She helped make one person’s experience at her recent broadcast ‘One Night Only’ concert more special than ever – and it wasn’t the first time she’d been engaged in a surprise marriage proposal.

Ashley, a vegan chef, had been waiting seven years for her boyfriend, Quentin, to propose, but she probably never imagined such a show.

Adele alerted her audience about the impending proposal, encouraging them to be silent for the magical moment.

Ashley was celebrating, she told her audience.