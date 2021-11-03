Adele’s New Album Tracklist: Every Song From Her New Album “30”

The tracklist for Adele’s new album, 30, has finally been unveiled after considerable anticipation.

After a five-year break, the British vocalist will return with a new album towards the end of November.

Adele’s comeback to music was anticipated by her Instagram posts, as well as her candid interview with British Vogue, in which she detailed how the new album will address her divorce.

On October 15, the first single, “Easy On Me,” was published, and the whole album will be released later this month.

Tracklist for Adele’s New Album

The full tracklist for Adele’s new album 30 can be seen below. The tracklist is available on Apple Music via pre-save.

Natural Strangers

My Little Love, please be kind with me.

I Drink Wine
All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner)
Oh My God
Can I Get It

Woman in My Shoes

To Be Loved, Hold On

Love Is A Sport

The collaboration on her eighth single with American jazz artist Erroll Garner, for example, has raised some eyebrows.

Garner was a jazz pianist who died in 1977 at the age of 55 from lung cancer, but his music will be used on Adele’s new album, giving young people a taste of his ability.

Other than that, the album contains no collaborations with other artists, despite the fact that fans were likely anticipating to hear names like Beyoncé.

“It’s not that I don’t want to,” Adele explained to British Vogue. It isn’t calculated in any way. For some reason, it’s never felt right.” We do know that her divorce from Simon Konecki, which was formalized in 2021 after she left him in 2019, had a significant influence on the record.

She also talked about how the record was written to convey what she was feeling and thinking to their son, Angelo.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this album, who I am and why I willfully chose to wreck his entire life in search of my own pleasure when he’s in his twenties or thirties,” she added.

"At times, it made him quite miserable." And that's a genuine wound for me that I'm not sure I'll ever be able to recover from."