Adele’s New Album, ’30,’ Has a Release Date, as Well as a Tracklist and Collaborations.

Adele’s breakthrough single “Easy On Me,” from her fourth album 30, was met with critical acclaim and a flood of happy tears from fans. The album will be released in November, and there are already a lot of predictions about what will be on it.

A bogus tracklist circulated earlier this year, featuring duets with Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Elton John, as well as tunes themed after fictitious incidents in Adele’s life.

There was even a song called “UK To America,” which likely told the narrative of her move to Los Angeles before of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Adele is on her way to taking over the world.

Anyone who thought this was true has been proven wrong by the fact that her new song "Easy On Me" isn't on the list. However, there are still a lot of hypotheses and rumors about what might happen on 30.

The Washington Newsday breaks down what we know about Adele’s new album so far.

When Will Adele’s New Album “30” Be Available?

Adele has revealed the release date of 30 on her official Instagram account, so that’s one thing we know for sure.

