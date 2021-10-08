Adele’s British Vogue Cover Shoot Interview Taught Us 9 Things.

Adele is one of the most successful musicians of all time, with over 120 million albums sold worldwide. Her fourth album, 30, is one of the most eagerly awaited albums of all time, and it has been promoted nonstop for the previous three weeks, leaving fans salivating.

Adele opened up to Vogue in her first interview in five years about a lot of what she’d been up to during lockdown and in preparation for the new album.

This included everything from her father’s connection to her divorce, parenting, and her weight loss, the latter of which became a tabloid staple.

Her new album is yet to be announced, but the first song, “Easy On Me,” will be released on October 15. Adele discussed her life over the last five years and revealed some shocking facts.

Adele’s New Album Was Written For Her Son

Divorce features prominently on her album after her divorce from Simon Konecki was finalized in 2021, although she says she included it to explain her feelings to her nine-year-old son, Angelo.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this album, who I am and why I willfully chose to wreck his entire life in search of my own pleasure when he’s in his twenties or thirties,” she added.

“At times, it made him quite miserable.” And that’s a genuine wound for me that I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to recover from.” The Adele Diet does not exist. Adele admitted that many of the allegations regarding her weight reduction were “completely false,” even to the point where people she claimed she had never met were commenting in the press about her.

She claimed, however, that her weight loss was unrelated to intermittent fasting, dieting, pilates, or working with several of the interviewees.

“The people that came out saying, ‘I trained her,’ I’ve never met in my life,” she added. It’s revolting. I can’t seem to get over it. I’ve never met a Pilates lady in my life! And I haven’t followed any sort of diet.” Adele’s worry, in fact, was the catalyst for her weight loss, as she discovered that exercise aided her in this endeavor. This is a condensed version of the information.