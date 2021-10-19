Adele came to see his play but left before it started, according to the playwright.

With Adele mania back in the spotlight, dramatist Jeremy O. Harris recalls an almost-meeting with the singer.

Adele, a London native, just released the tune “Easy on Me” from her upcoming album 30, causing Harris to recall a time in 2019 when the star had purchased tickets to one of his shows only to leave before the performance began.

Adele had been photographed partying with actress Jennifer Lawrence in New York City prior to her visit when, according to Tony nominee Harris, the singer had scheduled to see his acclaimed off-Broadway play, Daddy.

In a 14-part Twitter thread over the weekend, Harris recounted the day’s ups and downs: “As we continue to stream #EasyOnMe, I want you to know that the week of Adele and JLaw’s infamous gay clurb Hen weekend, I got a call from my agent telling me that Adele needed 6 tickets to see a performance of my play ‘Daddy’: a melodrama THAT NIGHT.

“As a self-professed Adele fan, I knew a lot about her, including her stint at Brit School and her fondness for stupid British comedies. WHAT I DIDN’T KNOW WAS THAT SHE LOVED OFF-BROADWAY QUEER THEATER!!! I told my agent to OBVIOUSLY CALL THE THEATER and inquire about the number of free seats we have.

“That’s when we learned something that would have been incredible on any other night. WE WERE COMPLETELY SOLD OUT!!!! Which is strange because I just said ADELE REQUIRED SIX SEATS TONIGHT, so I’m not sure what “sold out” means in that context. I tell them they need to come up with a plan because what???” “They call back ten minutes later,” Harris continued. “No play is ever truly “sold out” until curtain, as everyone who has worked on one in New York knows. And, just as I suspected, they were reserving house seats for a buddy of someone who wasn’t even planning on attending. We were able to obtain tickets for her.” Harris went on to say that, as a relative rookie at the time, he fought to contain his joy when he learned that the Grammy winner had scheduled a performance of his play, which featured Alan Cumming, Tommy Dorfman, and Hari Nef.

