Addison Rae Shares Cryptic Posts Ahead of Tonight’s Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet LIVE

The Met Gala 2021 is about to begin, and anticipation is at an all-time high!

Every year, some of Hollywood’s biggest personalities converge on New York’s Met Museum to raise funds for the Costume Institute, collaborating with elite fashion businesses and couturiers.

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday in May, but this year’s star-studded affair will be hosted on September 13 – the final day of New York Fashion Week.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is presiding over the event, as she has done since 1995, determining not only who is on the guest list, but also where they seat at the famous celebration. She and her daughter Bee Shaffer are always the first to arrive, to ensure that the event works smoothly and to officially start the celebrations.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman were revealed earlier this year as co-hosts of the 2021 Met Gala, which will be split into two sections for the first time ever due to the ongoing pandemic.

The topic for this year’s event is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which pays tribute to American designers. Andrew Bolton, the institute’s head curator, told Vogue that he chose the theme because “the American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years […] so I wanted to thank that support, as well as celebrate and reflect on American fashion.”

“I’ve been extremely inspired by American designers’ responses to the social and political atmosphere, particularly around concerns of body inclusion and gender fluidity, and I find their work to be very, very self-reflective.

“I truly believe that American fashion is experiencing a comeback.”

Rihanna (who, it has been reported, will host this year’s after-party), Blake Lively, Harry Styles, and Lady Gaga have all turned heads with their show-stopping outfits in the past, and fashion enthusiasts all over the world will be waiting with bated breath to see what this year’s event has to offer.

Follow this website’s live red carpet coverage for the most up-to-date information and arrivals.

Addison Rae teases fans about the rumored Met Gala appearance. This is a condensed version of the information.