Adam Sandler Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Norm Macdonald, His “Great Friend”

Following the loss of Norm Macdonald, Adam Sandler paid a touching tribute to his friend and former Saturday Night Live castmate.

Macdonald died on Tuesday, nine years after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Macdonald rose to prominence during a five-year stint on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1998, where he was known for his caustic delivery and no-holds-barred comedic attitude. During that time, he hosted the popular “Weekend Update” section for three years.

Sandler spent two years on SNL with Macdonald before going on to have a successful film career, but the two remained close friends. Macdonald then appeared in Sandler’s breakout hit Billy Madison, and Sandler later returned the favor with a cameo in Macdonald’s own film, Dirty Work.

Despite focusing on stand-up and voice acting in the latter half of his career, Macdonald continued to make cameo cameos in Sandler’s films, including roles in Funny People, Grown Ups, Jack & Jill, and The Ridiculous Six.

Sandler was among those who paid their condolences to Macdonald in the wake of his death, sending a touching tweet to his friend.

“Norm was adored by all of us. He stated, “Some of the toughest laughs of my life [were]with this man.” “We knew the most brave, witty, original guy we’d ever met. A fantastic father. A wonderful companion. It’s a legend. “I adore you, pal.”

September 14, 2021 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler)

In a statement, Lorne Michaels expressed his condolences on behalf of SNL, saying, “Today is a terrible day.” We at Saturday Night Live grieve the passing of Norm Macdonald, one of the most influential comedic voices of his generation or any other.

“There are so many things about Norm that we will miss, from his unwavering honesty to his generosity to his uncanny ability to surprise us. But above all, he was just plain amusing. No one was as amusing as Norm.”

