Actress Lisa Banes was killed in a hit-and-run in New York City.

Almost two months after her death, a 26-year-old man has been detained and charged in connection with the hit-and-run accident that killed American performer Lisa Banes.

According to a news statement from the New York City Police Department, Brian Boyd was detained on August 5 in New York and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Banes was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing the street near West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City on June 4. When the catastrophe struck, she was on her way to see her wife Kathryn Kranhold at a dinner party near Lincoln Center.

When Bane had the right of way, the vehicle allegedly ran a red light. He was riding a motorcycle or scooter without a license plate. He continued driving after hitting Banes, who was 65 years old.

Banes was transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition with a “traumatic brain damage.”

She died ten days later, on June 14, from her injuries.

David Williams, Banes’ manager, confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken at Lisa’s untimely and needless departure.”

“She was a woman of great passion, love, and generosity who was dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of the camera, and especially to her family and friends.

“We were extremely fortunate to have her in our lives.”

Banes is survived by her wife Kranhold, who paid a moving tribute to her on Twitter the day after she died.

She captioned a photo of Banes and another of them together with the words “My Lisa.” #lisabanes #lisabanes #lisabanes #lisaba It’s a major loss for us.”

June 15, 2021 — Kathryn Kranhold (@kkranhold)

Banes, a Julliard graduate, is most recognized for her role in the 2014 film Gone Girl as Marybeth Elliot, the mother of Amy Elliot (Rosamund Pike).

She was well known for her role as Bonnie in Tom Cruise’s film Cocktail.

Freedom Writers, A Cure for Wellness, and Pumpkin are among her other well-known film credits.

She appeared in over 80 films and television shows over her career, as well as having a successful acting career.