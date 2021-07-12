Actors Who Have Played Themselves in Films

We enjoy a cameo in TV and movies, but even more so when it’s a celebrity playing themselves.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest performers have appeared in films as versions of themselves, whether to add some unexpected star power to a picture or to poke fun at their own notoriety.

Here are 20 of the most memorable and, let’s be honest, possibly the easiest jobs these celebrities have ever done.

Always Be My Maybe stars Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves only appeared in two scenes in Always Be My Maybe, but his surprising cameo as Ali Wong’s character Sasha began dating the Speed actor stole the show.

Keanu was so determined to humiliating himself that he came up with alternate jokes, some of which made it into the film.

“One of the things he mentioned was, ‘I think it would be amusing if I was wearing glasses for a character that had no lenses,’” director Nahnatchka Khan told IndieWire in 2019. So we were like, ‘Yeah, that’s absolutely hilarious, that’s incredible.’ ‘All right, let’s put that in.’

Being John Malkovich is a film starring John Malkovich.

In this Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman collaboration, John Malkovich not only starred as himself, but the film was also titled after him.

The strange film follows a puppeteer (John Cusack) who discovers a portal inside Malkovich’s mind, where he plays a sarcastic version of himself.

In the film, Charlie Sheen and Sean Penn played themselves.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story stars Chuck Norris.

In the Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn comedy, legendary martial arts icon Chuck Norris played himself, giving Average Joe’s a thumbs up to play against Globo Gym Purple Cobras.

However, Norris had no idea that the film would close with an obese White Goodman (Stiller) denouncing him and his decision.

Later, he told Empire: “However, when Ben is a huge overweight and watching TV at the end of the movie, the final phrase is, ‘F***in’ Chuck Norris!’ My mouth was wide open when I heard this… ‘Holy mackerel!’ I said. That surprised me; Ben hadn’t told me about it!”

David Bowie