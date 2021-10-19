Actor from the ‘Squid Game,’ who was once penniless, is now a global star thanks to Netflix’s hit.

Geoffrey Giuliano, an American actor, author, director, and radio personality who was stuck in India last year during the pandemic, has made it big since his role in Squid Game, Netflix’s #1 original series of all time.

Last March, Giuliano, 68, and his son, Eden, then 12, were stranded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, when the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and they were unable to return to their home in Thailand.

Giuliano ran out of money as their stay stretched on, and he claimed they were forced to subsist on “monkey nuts and bananas.” For six months, they went without clean clothes and begged for beds in yoga ashrams.

Giuliano is a singer-songwriter and has featured in over two dozen films. He is the author of more than two dozen books, many of them are about The Beatles.

In January, he and his kid returned to Thailand, where they took a hot bath as one of the first things they did.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of Squid Game recognized Giuliano from minor roles and cast him in the hit drama as “VIP 4”, an eccentric gay billionaire.

Since the debut of Squid Game on Sept. 17, Giuliano says he’s been inundated with proposals for jobs.

“I honestly believed we’d starve to death a year ago,” Giuliano said this week. “Every day, I had to fight just to find food for my son and myself to survive….” It was the darkest period of my life, and I was convinced that both of us were doomed.

“I wasn’t anticipating Squid Game to be such a smash when I was invited to work on it.” My life has completely turned around, and I’ve finally achieved accomplishment that I can be proud of in front of my son.” After getting disillusioned with life, Giuliano stated he journeyed to India on a spiritual pilgrimage. He took his kid, who is also a budding performer, in the hopes that the experience might benefit him.

In Squid Game, 450 people who are drowning in debt accept an invitation to participate in a deadly game in the hopes of turning their lives around.

Giuliano had been having financial problems in Pattaya, Thailand, where he and his wife lived.