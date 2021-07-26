Actor Dieter Brummer, who starred in the TV series “Home and Away,” has died at the age of 45.

Dieter Brummer, an Australian actor who died at the age of 45, has been remembered.

Brummer, who played Shane Parrish in the soap opera Home and Away from 1992 to 1996, was found dead in his Sydney home on Saturday.

After responding to a welfare call, police in New South Wales verified Brummer’s death. It isn’t being treated as a red flag.

Brummer’s family issued a touching statement acknowledging his death.

According to the BBC, the statement states, “We lost our attractive, clever, witty, difficult, and adored Dieter.”

“He’s left a huge hole in our lives, and our world will never be the same without him. We send our condolences to everyone who knew, loved, or worked with him throughout the years.”

Brummer was most remembered for his role as Angel Brooks’ love interest in Melissa George’s Home and Away in the 1990s, when he was a popular favorite on the show. He became a member of the cast when he was only 15 years old.

Following his death, the Australian network that broadcasts the long-running series paid tribute to the actor.

A statement on Instagram reads, “Home and Away and @channel7 are profoundly saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.” “Dieter was a beloved part of the Home and Away cast, and his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish was adored by Australian and international viewers. During this terrible time, we express our heartfelt condolences to Dieter’s family and friends.”

