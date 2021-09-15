Activists labeled the revival of “Cops” one year after it was canceled “repugnant.”

An activist organization has called the comeback of the popular TV show Cops on Fox Nation “repugnant.” The show has been supported by Fox Nation as an accurate picture of police operations.

Following the shooting of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, the long-running reality series was canceled by Paramount Network in 2020 during a wave of Black Lives Matter protests that swept the United States and many other nations.

Along with Live PD, which was also canceled, the show was strongly criticized for promoting police brutality.

Cops, on the other hand, has been given a new lease on life on Fox Nation, a subscription-based streaming network supported by Fox News Media.

In a statement released this week, Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said, “COPS is one of the most iconic brands on television with a tremendously passionate fan following.”

Color of Change, an activist group that has been fighting to have the show canceled since 2013, has been outraged by the decision.

Cops, according to Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, Senior Director of Media, Culture, and Economic Justice at Color Of Change, is a “insidious program.”

“Color Of Change members fought for eight years to have the TV show Cops canceled for a reason: it is an insidious program that distorts the truth about crime in our country and purposefully encourages the public to support the harmful behavior of cops, prosecutors, and other law enforcement figures,” Ogunnaike said.

She went on to say, “Cops and series like it should not be shown on any network.”

“The outlet is glorifying Cops as vigilantes combating a non-existent crime wave, while Black people continue to be wounded and murdered by police violence,” Ogunnaike said of Fox Nation’s decision to restart the series.

The group stated that they will continue to “advocate for accurate, honest, and expansive depictions of Black people and the systemic issues that impact our lives on television,” as well as “more accurate, honest, and expansive depictions of Black people and the systemic issues that impact our lives.”

A Fox Nation spokesman referred This website to Klarman’s response to criticism of the Cops revival in an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this week when contacted for comment.

Klarman told the newspaper, “It’s on a subscription service.” “It isn’t broadcast on the public radios. Don’t subscribe if you don’t like the show. This is a condensed version of the information.