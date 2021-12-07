Accuser Abimbola Osundairo appears to have mocked Jussie Smollett’s court claims.

The man in question appears to have mocked Jussie Smollett’s court claims about having a sexual encounter with Abimbola Osundairo on Instagram.

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is on trial for allegedly orchestrating his own racist and homophobic attack in 2019, testified on Monday that he met Osundairo in a Chicago nightclub in 2017.

On the same night, the actor testified that the two men consumed drugs together before going to a local bathhouse and “making out” with each other, adding that “there was some touching” involved.

While Smollett claimed the two went to the bathhouse again, Osundairo stated during his own testimony that he is not gay and that his connection with the actor was entirely platonic.

Hours after Smollett’s court testimony, Osundairo took to Instagram to ridicule the actor’s accusations, posting a photo of himself standing in the gym with a geo-tag to Boystown, the neighborhood where the actor said they spent time together.

Osundairo posed on gym equipment with a towel wrapped around his neck and a resistance rope attached to a cloth on his head, wearing shorts and a retro-print sleeveless top. Smollett claimed in 2019 that he was attacked by two individuals who threw bleach on him and strangled him with a noose.

“Let me look at those captions!!” Osundairo wrote as he captioned his photo before reacting to a slew of amusing remarks from his followers.

“Jussie was unable to allow you to come [out]at your leisure. One guy said, “He spilt the beans!” to which Osundairo replied, “I’ve never been in.” “Lol glad you can laugh about this s*** king,” one follower responded, while another joked, “I can’t tolerate you,” adding, “it’s EVERYTHING for Me.. the t shirt, the smirk, the f******’resistance rope.” On Monday, Osundairo uploaded a blog post on his Instagram Story that detailed Smollett’s claims about their claimed sexual encounter, as well as tagging his brother Olabinjo Osundairo, who also believes he was brought in to stage the attack.

Smollett’s representative has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

