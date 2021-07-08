Accusations against Diplo explained as DJ denies sex act coercion

Diplo has vehemently refuted allegations that he forced a woman to perform a sexual act on him.

According to TMZ, the DJ/producer is facing a lawsuit after a lady claims she was forced to perform oral sex while inebriated at a Las Vegas party in 2019.

However, a lawyer for the singer, Thomas Wesley Pentz, has disputed the charges and characterized the allegations as a “shakedown” of his client.

According to the outlet, the woman alleges she was plied with wine and weed before being invited to Diplo’s private area, where she was supposedly ushered out along with everyone else present.

According to a report acquired by TMZ, Diplo, 42, allegedly told the lady that she would not be allowed to leave unless she had oral sex on him.

According to court documents, the woman succumbed in and the DJ filmed the act without her permission.

This website has reached out to Diplo’s agents for more information.

The woman is linked to another person with whom Diplo was intimately associated, according to Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, who accused him of sexual violence, assault, and slander in a previous lawsuit.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue, and yet entirely predictable,” Freedman said in a statement to TMZ. “It simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and has already repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her,” Freedman said.

“We have indisputable evidence that this allegation is absolutely without merit, and we will present it to a court as soon as possible to put an end to Ms. Auguste’s and her associates’ extortion once and for all.”

Shelly Auguste, the woman Freedman refers to, sued the DJ in June, stating that she was initially contacted by the DJ when she was 17 and that he “solicited nude images of her.” She alleges they first met in person in 2018, when she was 21 years old.

Auguste claims she was forced to give up her virginity to Diplo in April 2019 and developed STIs as a result of their experience. She further claims that Diplo “forced himself on her” on another occasion. This is a condensed version of the information.