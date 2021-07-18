According to violent offenders, we are all at risk of becoming “evil.” Therapist

What motivates someone to engage in heinous acts of violence like murder and sexual assault?

This is the topic of a new book by globally recognized forensic psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Gwen Adshead and co-author Eileen Horne, titled “The True Nature of Evil.”

Adshead’s 30 years of experience working with persons convicted of violent crimes inspired The Devil You Know: Stories of Human Cruelty and Compassion.

The book, which will be released on July 20, looks at the experiences of 12 of her former patients who are currently incarcerated or in the mental health system, all of whom society would label as “evil” for their actions.

The book examines whether we can and should empathize with people like these, while also revealing humanity’s incredible capacity for transformation and redemption.

Adshead and Horne discussed the new book with this website. The following interview has been condensed and modified for length and clarity.

What was the source of this book’s inspiration?

Adshead: I’m fascinated by what drives people to commit atrocities. What state of mind do they have when they commit atrocities? So I’ve been trying to come up with a way to articulate it for a non-professional audience, because I know everyone is fascinated by evil.

The notion of evil is so pervasive in popular culture. What would you say to those who believe that violent criminals are simply evil?

Adshead: What I’ve learnt from listening to people who’ve done horrible things is that I believe evil is a state of mind that we may all fall into at some point or anotherâ€”and that we all run the risk of falling into. There is potential here. That, I believe, explains why people are so fascinated by evil. I’m curious if we all recognize that, with the correct circumstances, any of us could be in that situation. So, over the years, I’ve been thinking about the risk factors that lead to that state of mind, which we label evil. Eileen and I compare it to the numbers on a bicycle lock in the book. If all of the numbers line up correctly, the lock may open. This is a condensed version of the information.