According to their owners, these are the ten “naughtiest” dog breeds.

According to the adage, “there is no such thing as a bad dog, only a bad owner.” Is it true, however, that some dog breeds are more naughty than others? Site that compares pet insurance Protect My Paws has been trying to figure out the answer, using Instagram research to rank the “world’s naughtiest dog breeds.” It studied over 87,000 posts in June 2021 in a lighthearted study, counting those stating a breed combined with a common behavior hashtag like #gooddog, #baddog, #naughtypuppy, #cheekydog, and #muddydog.

Misdemeanor-related hashtags were then compared to the rest.

“Of course, there is no final answer” on which breed is the naughtiest, according to Graeme John Cole, writer for Protect My Paws, who told The Washington Newsday: “It turns out the Korean Jindo is the most obedient pup out there—and their pawrents love to brag on social media.”

South Africa is also known for having the naughtiest dogs, with 87.85% of dog behavior in Instagram pictures being deemed to be unpleasant.

According to Protect My Paws’ study, these are the “world’s naughtiest dog breeds.”

10. English Springer Spaniel (72.83% “naughty” numbers)

The English Springer Spaniel is a popular canine companion for families because of its athleticism and devotion. This bright and intense dog breed is known for its friendliness.

Keeshond (nine) (73.08 percent )

Keeshonds are medium-sized dogs with a beautiful two-layer coat of silver and black fur, as well as a ruff and a curled tail.

These adaptable purebreds are great apartment pets, but potential owners should be warned of their proclivity for barking.

Welsh Terrier (number 8) (74.29 percent )

The Welsh Terrier dog breed is known for possessing a contagious sense of humour.

These dogs have a positive attitude and are intelligent, but they require a lot of exercise and mentally stimulating sports.

Poochon is number seven (75.81 percent )

The Poochon is a mixed-breed dog that is a hybrid between the Toy Poodle and the Bichon Frise.

These cute, pint-sized puppies have a medium-length coat that is hypoallergenic, but it requires a lot of grooming and maintenance.

6. chugging (76 percent )

Another mixed-breed dog is the Chug, which is a cross between a Chihuahua and a Pug.

These dogs are noted for being very playful and devoted, and they pack a lot of personality into a small package. To keep them from being excessively territorial, they may require a lot of training.

Vizla Vizla Vizla Vizla Vizla Vizla Vizla Vizla Vi (76.19 percent )

The Wirehaired Vizsla is a breed of dog. This is a condensed version of the information.