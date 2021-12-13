According to the media and health officials, Hungary’s lack of transparency is hindering pandemic recovery.

Hungarian media and health workers are calling on the government to release more COVID-19 statistics, claiming that the administration has been suppressing regional data while infection rates continue to rise.

The government’s website does not break down the figures by location, but it does list the number of new infections, hospitalizations, ventilator uses, and deaths. It also lacks any visual tools, such as graphs and maps, forcing many Hungarian journalists to make their own.

“It would be virtually impossible to look back in Hungary today and see how the pandemic has gone,” Illes Szurovecz, a journalist for the Hungarian news site 444.hu, told the Associated Press that if he and his colleagues weren’t keeping track of trends, “it would be virtually impossible to look back in Hungary today and see how the pandemic has gone.”

When the government refused to give more specific information, journalists began breaking into COVID-19 wards in hospitals to obtain their own copies, which the government eventually banned.

Experts have sought data on how many hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated, in addition to regional statistics.

According to Andras Falus, an immunologist and emeritus professor at Budapest’s Semmelweis University, many Hungarians no longer pay attention to the data they are provided since it has been “inconsistent and untrustworthy” in the past.

“If there had been more data,” Falus said, “the reactions would have been far more successful.” “We could have predicted which cities and counties had the most severe illnesses.” In this country of over 9 million people, where infection rates have shattered records and daily mortality per capita are among the highest in the world, information is sometimes difficult to get by.

Despite receiving vaccination doses from China and Russia in addition to those provided by the European Union, roughly a third of Hungary’s adults remain unvaccinated. That reticence, according to Falus, can be traced in part to the conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s “very bad, inconsistent, and absolutely unable of retaining trust” in official pandemic communications. The government’s official coronavirus website reported 166 daily deaths, 6,884 new infections, and 6,939 virus patients in hospitals on Friday, with 573 of them on ventilators.

Hungary’s government defended its data methods in an email, stating it was “setting an example by communicating epidemiological data on a daily basis.”

