According to the Internet, this is how ‘Friends’ might look today.

The internet has been picturing what the comedy Friends would look like if it had premiered in 2021—and it’s not looking so good.

The Friends stars’ faces have been doctored and filtered in a popular photograph to give them chiseled and eerily immaculate features, similar to the effects of image-editing program FaceApp.

On November 23, Twitter user @itssecretqueen posted the photo with the comment “Friends, giving.” More than 200,000 people have liked it.

FaceApp allows users to add makeup, adjust facial characteristics, and repair their hair to their selfies. Many celebrities and influencers have been accused of utilizing the app to modify their social media photographs.

This year, the app inspired a TikTok trend, with users applying filters to their photos to create a “Instagram vs reality” look.

The @itssecretqueen image has received nearly 18,000 retweets and a slew of comments speculating on what Friends 2021 may look like.

One user remarked, “This show would have had a theme music closer to Girlfriends than it would have had to Friends.”

Another joked, “What Ross thinks he looks like in the leather pants episode.”

November 23, 2021 — Secret Queen (@itssecretqueen)

Phoebe’s new style drew the most attention, with some even comparing her to a Kardashian sister. One Twitter user said, “Phoebe ate them all up.”

It didn’t take long for the image to spread to other sites. The shot was only 18 hours old when it was posted on Reddit, and it already had over 70,000 upvotes. “If Friends aired today,” the caption read. The makers and stars of the comedy have also pondered on what a modern-day Friends may look like.

Director and executive producer Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2021, ahead of the show’s reunion special, that a lot would have to alter regarding the characters. “We’d be acutely aware.” It would be crucial to the chemistry and discourse that these two would have. Is this more of a social media back and forth, or do they get together as much as they do on the show?” So much would change, but in order to get them to behave realistically within this timeframe, a lot of things about them would have to change.

"And then there's the.