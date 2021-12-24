According to the CDC, there are two ongoing Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads, and two companies have issued recalls.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two ongoing Listeria outbreaks have been connected to packaged salads (CDC). Recalls have been issued by both Fresh Express and Dole.

In a press release issued Thursday, the CDC stated that it is investigating two Listeria cases that may be linked to packaged salads.

“Fresh Express packed salads have been related to one outbreak. The other incidence has been connected to Dole packaged salads “According to the agency.

Ten people from eight states have become ill as a result of the Listeria outbreak connected to Fresh Express boxed salads. They’ve all been admitted to hospitals, and one fatality has been reported in Pennsylvania.

Several goods sold under several brand names have been recalled by the firm.

In the instance of the outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads, the outbreak strain has infected 16 persons from 13 states. Twelve people have been admitted to hospitals, and two have died. On Thursday, the business also issued a recall for bagged salads. It affects Dole, Kroger, Simply Nature, and Marketside items, among others.

The outbreak strain was discovered in two distinct Dole packaged salads, according to the agency, which added that inspectors are still looking into whether other items may be affected as well.

The CDC revealed that it had been looking into the outbreak in 2019 and 2020 but couldn’t “collect enough data” to figure out what was causing it. After four more illnesses were discovered in August, the probe was revived last month.

“State and local public health officials are interviewing patients, or their family members, about the items they ate in the month before they became ill,” according to the agency. “Seven (88%) of the eight people polled said they ate packaged salads. Dole and Little Salad Bar were mentioned by two of the three participants who remembered a specific brand.” Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin each have one case, while Iowa, Ohio, and Texas each have two cases, according to the outbreak map.

According to the CDC, the true number of people who have become ill as a result of the outbreak is “likely larger” than what has been reported. Furthermore, they may be affecting more states than currently recognized, as some patients can recover from the sickness without seeking medical attention or having their Listeria levels checked.

Those who may have purchased packaged salads affected by the Fresh Express or Dole recalls should not consume them and instead should.