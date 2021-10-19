According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is 93% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in teenagers.

Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech’s vaccine was shown to be 93 percent efficient in avoiding hospitalizations among teenagers in a new trial by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC issued a research on Tuesday that looked at 464 patients in 19 pediatric hospitals across 16 states between June and September 2021. It was discovered that the Pfizer vaccine protected 91 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds and 94 percent of 16 to 18-year-olds.

The CDC study also emphasized prior results that those who had not been vaccinated were the ones who were most affected by COVID-19. It was discovered that 179 persons had been identified with the virus, with 97 percent of those in this group being unvaccinated.

The impact of the pandemic on the unvaccinated has been well chronicled throughout the course of the year, particularly as the Delta form appeared and spread across the country. According to a prior study, people who were not fully vaccinated were 10 times more likely to end up in the hospital than those who were. The risks of not getting vaccinated have been constantly stressed by public health professionals.

This recent discovery is especially important for youngsters. Vaccinations for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old became available in May thanks to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), although teens have had the lowest immunization rates thus far. According to the CDC, 45.7 percent of individuals aged 12 to 15 are unvaccinated, while 53.3 percent of those aged 16 to 17 are unvaccinated.

Children have also been returning to school following a year of online study, which health experts have warned could result in an increase in COVID-19 infections. According to data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, a total of 6,177,946 child COVID-19 cases have been reported to state health authorities, accounting for 16.4 percent of all cases. Since August, when many schools reopened for the academic year, the number has increased by roughly two million.

COVID-19 vaccines are still unavailable for children under the age of 12, but experts expect this to change in the coming months.