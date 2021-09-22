According to the CDC, a COVID prison outbreak has infected almost 70% of those who have been vaccinated.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a COVID-19 epidemic in a federal jail in Texas affected 70% of those who had been vaccinated.

According to the CDC data, 39 of the 42 unvaccinated persons in the institution tested positive, compared to 129 infected of the 185 completely vaccinated people.

This equates to 93 percent and 70 percent of infections, respectively, in both groups.

“Although unvaccinated persons had greater attack rates, hospitalizations, and fatalities than vaccinated persons, the duration of positive serial test findings was similar for both groups,” the CDC said in the research.

Three of the four people hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the CDC, and one unvaccinated prisoner died from the infection.

The CDC conducted a study earlier this month that found that persons who have not been completely vaccinated are over ten times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die from the virus.

The significant risk of infection among those who have not been immunized has prompted health experts to advocate wearing an indoor mask regardless of immunization status.

President Joe Biden is urging firms to require vaccination of all employees as part of his efforts to get more Americans immunized.

Sixty-four percent of the population in the United States has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 55 percent having received all three doses.