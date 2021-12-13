According to showrunner Max Borenstein, the LA Lakers drama ‘Winning Time’ is similar to ‘The Crown.’

According to creator Max Borenstein, the new sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is akin to The Crown—but not in the way you may assume.

Borenstein, Adam McKay, and Jim Hecht conceived the upcoming HBO Max TV series, which stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Sally Field, Rob Morgan, Adrien Brody, and Jason Segal.

Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book. Winning Time’s debut trailer indicated that the series will premiere on HBO Max in March 2022.

Borenstein, whose credits include the latest Godzilla films and the Netflix original Worth, spoke with The Washington Newsday about what to expect from the new show, which chronicles the L.A. Lakers’ rise to prominence in the 1980s.

Borenstein told The Washington Newsday, “I’ve compared it, not tonally or in any other way, to The Crown or a show like The Crown, in the sense that it’s based in reality,” before clarifying his comparison.

“It’s based on a true story,” he continued. Because it’s a dramatization, there are bound to be some liberties taken, and we have an excellent cast portraying these individuals.” Borenstein says Winning Time is akin to The Crown because of the prominent people who are the center of attention. “In a sense, it’s a dynasty narrative,” she says, “because it’s an American dynasty that deals with celebrity and all those kinds of American teams instead of royalty.” Due to the success of the Netflix documentary The Last Dance, even those who were not usually followers of basketball were interested in the NBA in 2020. In that series, real players from the successful Chicago Bulls team led by Michael Jordan in the 1980s and 1990s were interviewed. It also highlighted the Bulls’ rivalry with the Lakers, which included an aging Magic Johnson.

Borenstein acknowledges the success of The Last Dance, but claims the two productions are unrelated.

“[Winning Time] is something we’re quite proud of.” Before The Last Dance, we shot it. We shot the pilot before The Last Dance and the epidemic, and since then, we’ve been patiently waiting. Fortunately, we were able to return. This is a condensed version of the information.