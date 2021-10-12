According to Russia, 11% of COVID patients in hospitals are in serious or critical condition.

Russia reported that 11% of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals are in serious or critical condition, as the country risks yet another outbreak due to low vaccination rates and a reluctance to enforce a new nationwide lockdown.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko warned Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting that the substantial surge in infections is putting a strain on Russia’s health-care system. COVID-19 patients number 235,000 in hospitals, according to Murashko.

Russia set a new daily COVID-19 death record on Tuesday, a feat it has accomplished several times previously this month. Despite the quick increase in illnesses and strain on the healthcare system, legislators have refused to impose another statewide lockdown.

The government’s coronavirus task force reported 973 deaths from the virus, the greatest daily toll since the outbreak began. Daily mortality tolls in Russia have been around all-time highs this month, and daily infections have also been near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday.

Despite the rising death toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating authority to regional authorities to make choices on tightening coronavirus restrictions.

Over 7.8 million verified cases and 218,345 deaths have been reported by Russia’s coronavirus task force, the greatest death toll in Europe. However, the state statistics office Rosstat, which includes deaths where the virus was not the primary cause, has reported a far larger figure: roughly 418,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

If the higher figure is utilized, Russia would be the world’s fourth-worst-affected country during the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil, and India. Even with the lower death rate, Russia drops to fifth position, behind Mexico.

The Russian government has blamed a slow vaccination rate for the sudden increase in infections and deaths that began last month. According to the ministry, just 47.8 million Russians, or about 33% of the country’s almost 146 million inhabitants, have had at least one coronavirus vaccination shot, and 42.4 million, or about 29%, have been fully vaccinated.

Some Russian localities have prohibited persons who have recently recovered from a vaccine from attending large public events and limiting access to theaters, restaurants, and other locations.