According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the top 20 superhero movies.

When it comes to box office success, superhero films are virtually unbreakable, with Marvel presently holding six of the top twenty highest-grossing films of all time.

However, reviews can be a little more unreliable.

However, for every big-budget flop, there’s a near-masterpiece that impresses critics and audiences alike, garnering Oscar nominations in some cases.

Here are the 20 highest-rated superhero movies on Rotten Tomatoes, ranging from Marvel epics to DC dread.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (97 percent )

When the first animated Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released in 2018, few people expected much. We had no idea it would go on to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar and be hailed as the greatest superhero film ever by Rotten Tomatoes.

We follow Miles Morales as he becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various parallel realities to save New York City from the Kingpin in the Spider-Verse multiverse.

Jake Johnson, Chris Pine, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore star in the animated picture, which has received widespread acclaim for its animation, plot, and comedy.

Black Panther is a superhero film that was released in (96 percent )

Marvel movies aren’t normally given much attention during awards season, but Black Panther was the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

After his father’s death, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is named king of Wakanda, but he is challenged by Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), who aims to start a global revolution.

Black Panther is the highest-grossing picture ever directed by a Black filmmaker (Ryan Coogler), with a worldwide gross of $1.3 billion and acclaim.

A sequel is in the works, but it will be without Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.

The Dark Knight is a fictional character created by Christopher Nolan (94 percent )

The Dark Knight, the second installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, will be remembered for the late Heath Ledger’s blazing performance as the Joker, for which he was posthumously awarded an Oscar.

The Dark Knight was only the second superhero film, after Superman, to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.”

Endgame is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (94 percent )

