According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the top 20 highest-rated documentaries of all time.

Documentaries distill the extremes of real life to demonstrate that reality is frequently stranger than fiction.

Searching For Skylab: America’s Forgotten Triumph director Dwight Steven-Boniecki believes that these shows may best educate as well as entertain.

He tells This website, “These films all have a common thread.” “They all take something we believe we know a lot about and give us a kaleidoscope of information that goes much beyond what we thought we understood about it.

“They are so incredibly rich in information that they accomplish what many may believe is impossible: they help us become experts, and they do so in the roughly 90 minutes it takes them to tell their story.

“Best of all, we, the audience, are never bored. We become engrossed in the plot and emerge richer as a result.”

According to a recent BINJ poll, three out of four people want a documentary to make them feel “excited” and “anxious.”

“Among the top-rated films, Peter Jackson’s Thou Shalt Not Grow Old and Blackfish made our audiences the most anxious,” says Reza Hashemi, CEO of the content platform. Free Solo sparked greater interest in the audience than the majority of the other documentaries on the list.”

Count down the top 20 documentaries on Rotten Tomatoes, each of which has received at least 100 positive reviews from critics on the movie critic aggregate site.

The Act of Killing (95%) is a 2012 documentary/history film that runs over 2 hours and 20 minutes.

This award-winning documentary exposes the mass killings of suspected communists in Indonesia, as well as those who are honored for their crimes against humanity.

“Raw, horrifying, and terribly difficult to see, The Act of Killing delivers a somber tribute to the enlightening, confrontational power of documentary cinema,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Amy (95%) is a 2015 documentary/musical that runs about 2 hours and 8 minutes.

An intimate depiction of Amy Winehouse’s life and times is revealed through archival clips and talking heads.

“As compelling as it is tragic, Amy is a powerfully honest look at the twisted interplay between creativity and celebrity—and the death spiral of addiction,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes critics.

=15. Documentary/Historical Documentary The Look of Silence (96%) 2014 1:43:00

The Look of Silence is Joshua Oppenheimer’s dramatic companion piece to the Oscar-nominated The Act of, focusing on an optometrist named Adi. This is a condensed version of the information.