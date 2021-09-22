According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the most popular Disney Princess films.

The official Disney Princess franchise features twelve royal princesses and heroes.

The female protagonists in Disney animations are all present, with the exception of Merida, the protagonist in the Pixar film Brave.

According to an average of their Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores, these are the most popular films starring certified Disney princesses.

If you’re wondering why Frozen isn’t on the list, keep in mind that Anna and Elsa are both Queens.

Pocahontas was a woman who lived in the 16th century (1995)

Tomatometer reading of 55% (56 critic reviews)

Score of 64% from the audience

Gross domestic box office: $141.6 million

Pocahontas is a young Native American girl who falls in love with an English Captain called John Smith.

Chief Powhatan, her father, disapproves of their relationship and wishes for her to marry a native warrior. All the while, Smith’s English comrades attempt to take America’s gold.

Pocahontas was the first Native American Disney Princess, as well as the first historical figure. Despite the fact that Pocahontas’ true narrative is far from a fairy tale.

“Pocahontas means well, and has moments of astonishing beauty,” say Rotten Tomatoes critics, “but it’s primarily a dull, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and a regrettable lack of fun.”

The Princess and the Frog is a story about a princess and a f (2009)

Tomatometer reading of 85% (252 reviews)

74 percent of the audience gave it a thumbs up.

Tiana dreams of opening a fine dining restaurant in 1920s New Orleans, but when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been transformed into an amphibian by the evil Dr. Facilier, he mistakenly believes she is a princess, and in an attempt to break the spell, the prince plants a kiss on Tiana, which has unintended consequences.

“The warmth of conventional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale adaptation a vibrant and fascinating confection for the holiday,” according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

The film was ranked in the top 100 children’s and family films on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sleeping Beauty is a fictional character (1959)

Tomatometer: 89 percent (46 reviews)

Score of 80% from the audience

$11.6 million in gross domestic box office

Maleficent, a spiteful and malicious sorceress, has cursed Princess Aurora (called Sleeping Beauty) and wants her to die on her 16th birthday.

The curse is broken by Aurora’s three good guardian fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather, who instead drag Aurora into a profound sleep that can only be broken by true love’s kiss.

Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus says, "This Disney dreamscape contains moments of grandeur, with its lush colors, magical.