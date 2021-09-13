According to Prince Andrew’s lawyer, the allegations are “baseless.” The Epstein-Related Rape Lawsuit Was Not Served Correctly.

The rape complaint against Prince Andrew, according to his lawyer, is “baseless, nonviable, and perhaps unlawful” and was not properly served.

Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil action in New York against Queen Elizabeth II’s son for sexual abuse and battery, which had its first hearing today.

After more than a month of silence after the complaint was first filed in early August, the Duke of York’s attorney returned to court.

Prince Andrew cannot go to prison and will not obtain a criminal conviction if he loses the case because it is a civil litigation rather than a criminal trial.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan was told by Andrew Brettler, who formerly represented Armie Hammer, that attempts to serve the prince had been insufficient.

“We do question the validity of service to date,” he said.

“Under UK law and the Hague Convention, the duke has not been properly served.”

According to Prince Andrew, his legal team has contacted the High Court in London to question whether service was successful.

Brettler, on the other hand, told the court that the complaint was “non-viable” since a previous settlement deal “releases the Duke” from obligation.

“We feel, however, that this case is groundless, non-viable, and potentially unlawful,” he stated.

“The plaintiff has entered into a settlement agreement in a previous lawsuit that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

“That is not, I believe, a fair characterization of what has happened,” Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told the court.

Brettler requested that the court give the agreement to his client so that it might be used to oppose the service.

Despite the attorney’s assertion that service will be challenged in the UK High Court, Judge Kaplan instructed Brettler that service would take conducted.

“There will be service allowed appropriately,” he said. My client is a foreign national who is being sued in a US court and claims that he has not been served.”

According to court documents, a Metropolitan Police officer protecting Andrew’s property, Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, attempted to serve him.

Kaplan, on the other hand, granted Boies a week to find another way to serve the Duke.

According to Giuffre’s claim, she was compelled to have sex. This is a condensed version of the information.