According to polling, less than 10% of employers intend to require employees to be vaccinated.

According to periodic surveys conducted by the research firm Gartner, less than 10% of U.S. companies intend to require all employees to get vaccinated.

Many businesses want workers to be vaccinated, but have been hesitant to make it mandatory, according to Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a large outplacement agency.

“If there is an outbreak at the office, every employer faces a significant risk,” Challenger added. “However, we have only seen a few employers use a stick instead of carrots thus far.”

“We’ve begged, pleaded, cajoled people to get vaccinated; we’ve offered them incentives, and it’s evident that that isn’t working,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University Law School.

Employee vaccination requirements have already been introduced by some of the world’s largest organizations.

Before returning to work, Facebook and Google said that all employees must produce documentation of being properly vaccinated. New employees are only required to show proof of immunization by Delta and United Airlines. Employees at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley must simply declare their vaccination status; they are not forced to be vaccinated.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

President Joe Biden is announcing new strict testing, masking, and distancing requirements for federal employees who can’t—or won’t—show they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus, in an effort to boost sluggish vaccine rates among the millions of Americans who work for the government and set an example for employers across the country.

Biden’s decision to work for the federal government, which is by far the country’s largest employer, comes amid rising coronavirus rates caused by pockets of vaccination resistance and the more contagious Delta form. Several big firms and municipal governments have issued additional regulations on their own, but the administration believes that much more is required.

Pushback, on the other hand, is almost assured. The move thrusts Biden into the middle of a raging political argument over the government’s capacity to compel Americans to follow public health rules.

Officials have been cautious to note that the move is not a vaccine mandate, but rather imposes stricter masking, testing, social distance, and travel limitations on government employees in an effort to urge them to get vaccinated.

It. This is a condensed version of the information.