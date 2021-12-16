According to police, Alec Baldwin requested a larger gun before the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

According to investigators, actor Alec Baldwin “wanted a bigger gun” before the incident on the set of the film Rust in October that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

According to an affidavit from Detective Alexandria Hancock, who was included in a search warrant issued to obtain Baldwin’s cell phone on Thursday, an investigation into the deadly shooting recently revealed that Baldwin had discussed his choice of weapon with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed via email.

“Alec said he assumed he had an empty gun because they were in rehearsal, so when he shot the gun, Haylena [sic]was right in front of him,” Hancock wrote. “The gun, according to Alec, is a ‘period’ Colt. Him claimed that Hannah and he exchanged emails in which she showed him various pistol models.” “He indicated he wanted a bigger gun, and she showed him other knife types for the manufacturing,” Hancock continued. “Alec was presented a brown-handled Colt and a cherry-handled Colt, and he ultimately chose the brown-handled Colt.” During an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Baldwin asserted that he “didn’t fire the gun.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.