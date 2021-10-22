According to police, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing the director of photography and wounding the director.

Baldwin, 63, was filming the Western Rust outside Santa Fe when a prop rifle went off, injuring writer-director Joel Souza, 48, and director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, according to a statement obtained by The Washington Newsday from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Hutchins was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter, where she later “succumbed to her injuries.” Souza was brought to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital, where his injuries are being treated. There have been no charges filed, and the inquiry is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.