According to one attorney, the cost of addressing the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties is $1 billion each.

Outside of Cleveland, the counties of Lake and Trumbull filed a lawsuit in 2018 against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Giant Eagle for contributing to the deadly and costly problem that has raged in the counties.

“They’ll respond, ‘We’re not a part of the problem,’” said Mark Lanier, an attorney. “They’ll point the finger at everyone except themselves.”

Rite-Aid, another pharmacy chain, reached an agreement with Lake and Trumbull counties in August. The company paid Trumbull County a $1.5 million settlement, while the amount paid to Lake County was not disclosed.

Between 2012 and 2016, Trumbull County dispensed almost 80 million prescription painkillers, or 400 pills for every county person, while Lake County dispensed 61 million pills, or 265 tablets for every county resident.

This is the first time that a pharmacy has gone to court to protect itself. The trial, which is likely to last six weeks, could establish the precedent for government agencies across the country to file similar lawsuits against retail drugstore corporations.

The trial is being presided over by US District Judge Dan Polster. Under Polster’s direction, about 3,000 litigation filed in federal courts have been merged.

Attorneys for the four pharmacy chains have maintained that their pharmacies were filling prescriptions written by doctors for people who had a legitimate medical need.

In his opening statement, Walgreens attorney Kaspar Stoffelmayr said, “Pharmacists fill prescriptions, they don’t advise doctors what to prescribe.”

According to Stoffelmayr, the growth in physicians prescribing pain drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone coincided with medical associations’ understanding that patients have the right to be treated for pain.

He explained that the issue was that “pharmaceutical manufacturers duped doctors into prescribing substantially too many pills.”

In laying out the counties’ case, Lanier claimed that in order to save money, the firms did not recruit enough pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to prevent pain drug diversion. He claimed that the corporations failed to put in place adequate mechanisms to detect questionable orders, as well as train pharmacists and provide them with the tools they need to prevent fraud. This is a condensed version of the information.