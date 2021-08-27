According to health officials, COVID is now affecting pregnant women at an alarming rate.

The emergence of the Delta variation is targeting pregnant women at an alarming rate, increasing their need for protection. COVID immunizations among pregnant women are more important than ever.

Hospitals in the southern United States are reporting a sharp increase in seriously unwell pregnant women infected with COVID-19.

According to NBC News, Dr. Akila Subramaniam, an associate professor at the University of Alabama’s Birmingham Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, she and her colleagues estimate a tripling or perhaps quadrupling of pregnant mothers hospitalized with COVID.

“None of us has ever seen this many seriously ill women all at once,” Subramaniam said.

Similar patterns are emerging in other institutions, according to health officials.

Dr. Todd Rice, head of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s medical intensive care unit in Nashville, told NBC that the patients’ “deterioration is faster.”

Rice explained, “They go from needing a little bit of oxygen to holy [crap], they need a lot of support.”

There are a variety of reasons why pregnant women may have been particularly vulnerable to COVID in recent weeks, but doctors say the spike in hospitalizations is primarily among the unvaccinated.

Only roughly 22% of pregnant women are properly vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

According to a recent University of California Irvine Health study, expecting moms who have COVID are 40 percent more likely to birth prematurely. They also had greater rates of ICU hospitalizations, intubation, and mortality than the general population.

On Aug. 15, a pregnant woman in Texas died of COVID-19 problems just days before she was to meet her baby. Paige Ruiz, 32, was nine months pregnant when she tested positive for the virus and had to have an emergency C-section. Ruiz’s COVID-19 difficulties deteriorated, and she died before she had a chance to embrace her newborn.

Ruiz told her mother, “I wish I had gotten vaccinated.”

Ruiz had refused to get vaccinated because she was afraid it might hurt her baby, according to her mother, Robin Zinsou.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced fresh data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women on Aug. 11. They stated that everyone who is pregnant or planning to get pregnant, as well as those who are breastfeeding, can get vaccinated safely.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and increasing vaccinations has never been more important as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and devastating COVID-19 outcomes among the unvaccinated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.