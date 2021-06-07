According to Hancock, negotiations to procure “variant vaccinations” have commenced.

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the government has launched negotiations to get a “variant vaccine” developed to combat the variant initially found in South Africa.

After a study revealed that the standard Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was less effective when tested against it, the B.1.351 version, commonly known as the Beta variation, has sparked anxiety among health experts.

“There is still more to do, the work isn’t ended yet – we’re still acquiring and preparing what we need to keep this country safe, including new vaccines for targ,” Mr Hancock said in an address at the Jenner Institute in Oxford.