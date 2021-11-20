According to experts, there are 21 foods that will increase your libido.

There are a variety of ways to raise the temperature in your bedroom, but starting with your food is a smart place to start.

Not only is what you eat important, but how you eat it can also boost your desire and prepare you ready for a passionate night.

Experts say there are a variety of meals that stimulate libido, as well as particular reasons why they do so.

Certain nutrients might elicit desire, but the way food is consumed can also be a terrific way to connect with your spouse on a deeper level.

The Washington Newsday interviewed sex and nutrition specialists to learn about meals that rapidly increase libido and why this happens.

What Foods Help You Have More Libido?

There is a wide variety of foods that can boost libido. The minerals included in these goods, such as zinc, amino acids like citrulline, lycopene, and antioxidants like flavones, are the cause for their efficiency.

The following is a list of foods that contain these nutrients:

Oysters

Watermelon

Figs

Cherries

SpinachNuts

Avocados

Seeds from pumpkins

Ginger

Blueberries

chocolate (dark)

Fruits of the citrus family

Grapes

Apples

a glass of red wine

Tea is a beverage that is consumed in (green, white, and black)

Pomegranate

peppers de chile (the hotter, the better)

Crab

Lobster

Maca

The high zinc content of seafood and nuts aids in libido stimulation, whereas fruits and dark chocolate primarily include antioxidants such as flavanol, which stimulates blood flow.

Blood flow is the key to selecting meals that will improve libido, according to Todd Baratz, brand wellness consultant at sex gadget firm Arcwave.

“Any food that increases blood flow to your genitals will improve libido,” he told The Washington Newsday.

It is the increase in circulation that is beneficial to sex, thus meals that are good for your heart will also be excellent for your libido.

Furthermore, rather than focusing solely on our bodies, there is an element of using food to stimulate our intellect.

Rachel Wright, a sexual wellness consultant at We-Vibe, told The Washington Newsday, “When we consume clean and healthy meals that fuel our bodies, we can show up and perform better, including in sex.”

“Additionally, because so much of sex occurs in the brain, when we eat thoughtfully to support our brain health, we’re also assisting our mind in managing potential health concerns like anxiety or depression, both of which are known to lower libido.”

It is not, however, straightforward. This is a condensed version of the information.